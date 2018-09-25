Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Kalamazoo Public Schools has teamed up with the public library for something called The One Card.

Through the program, the students' ID card will double as a library card, giving them access to all kinds of library resources, including books, audio/visual, and online tools.

The library director says that the program will not only make things easier for kids, but it'll help them develop a love of reading.

The program will officially launch Wednesday.

2. Their school colors are blue and gold, so why so much purple around Otsego High School? This week marks the fifth annual Purple Week, signifying their efforts to raise money for cancer research.

The school is bringing in cancer survivors to speak with students, and plans to hold several events throughout the week.

The goal is to raise $29,000. If the students raise that much, it'll bring their grand total to $100,000 donated over the last five years.

The money is going to the Van Andel Institute.

3. As ArtPrize continues, officials announced which pieces made the jurors' shortlist.

Out of more than 1,200 entries, the jurors announced their top pics in five different categories, including 2D, 3D, and time-based.

Then the panel of jurors will pick a grand prize winner, who will receive $200,000. Another $200,000 will go to the winner of the public vote, and there's $100,000 in category awards.

We have the full shortlist on Fox 17's website and app. Public voting will continue until September 29.

4. Ever heard about the taped up sneakers Nordstrom was selling for $530? Guess what? They sold out!

The shoes proved to be a hot item, even though they appear to be falling apart at the seams.

Nordstrom's website described the sneakers as "retro" and "grungy." One reviewer wrote online that wearing them "gives me fond memories of my childhood."

5. Fun fact: Did you know that peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwiches are a thing?

It's been making the rounds on social media with people arguing for or against this unusual concoction.

An article in Garden and Gun Magazine, which covers the southern home and food trends, traced the origins of the sandwich to the Great Depression, when it was an affordable option for many. It was also as popular as peanut butter and jelly in some areas.

A Facebook page dedicated to the sandwich combo showcases an ad for Skippy and Hellman's together, suggesting the pairing.