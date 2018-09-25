Nap and raise money for charity at ‘Napportunity’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How would you like to take a nap during the workday? Comfort Research and Artists Creating Together are teaming up to make it happen, all while raising money for a good cause at the second annual Napportunity!

On Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., Rosa Parks Circle will be full of comfy Big Joe bean bags, inviting people to take a break to relax for a good cause. The event will have sleeping masks, comfy chairs, and the world's quietest DJ playing soothing music.

For each person who sits or naps on a Big Joe chair for any amount of time, Comfort Research will donate $10 to local charity Artists Creating Together. They're a non-profit organization that empowers individuals with disabilities to learn, grow, and celebrate through art. The goal is to raise $10,000 to support more than 6,000 artists.

The free event is happening during ArtPrize 10, so this encourages even more people to come down and support the charity.

Get more information on the Napportunity Facebook page.