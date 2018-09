Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As people live longer, age related diseases like Alzheimer's are rising. While there's not a cure yet, people can make great strides by joining in on fundraising efforts at events like Walk to End Alzheimer's.

First there was a walk in Grand Rapids, now there's another event coming up in Holland on September 29.

The walk will take place at Kollen Park, with registration open at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit act.alz.org/holland.