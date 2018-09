× No injuries in Portage pole barn fire

PORTAGE, Mich. — We are working to learn more after a fire broke out at a pole barn in Portage.

Investigators say the fire started around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Vanderbilt Avenue in Portage.

Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the barn and believe the fire started in the attic.

The fire did an estimated $10,000 in damage but no one was hurt.

The cause is still under investigation.