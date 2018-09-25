Ottawa Co. daycare employee sentenced

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – An employee at a daycare center in Allendale has been sentenced for three counts of assault.

Keyonia Ratliff was sentenced Tuesday morning to ten days in jail, a year of probation, 60 hours of community service and counseling for assaultive behavior. She was also fined $755.

She was credited with one day already served in jail. If she doesn’t pay the fine, she’ll face additional jail time.

The incidents happened at the Rainbow Child Care Center on Edgewater Drive in Allendale in late February. Four children were hurt but none of them required medical attention.

Ratliff was fired from the center. The center had their license suspended by the state of Michigan.