Person of interest in Grand Rapids bank robberies arrested in California

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Authorities say a man considered a person of interest in two Grand Rapids bank robberies has been arrested on a separate charge in California.

Kenneth Moore, 56, was taken into custody Tuesday. Grand Rapids Police say Moore was wanted for absconding parole in the Detroit area and has been on the run for three years.

He is also considered a person of interest in two Sept. 10 robberies that happened hours apart at Fifth Third Bank branches in Grand Rapids, though authorities say it is too soon to say whether he will be charged in those incidents.

The first robbery happened at the branch at Michigan and Fuller NE and the second on Bridge and Stocking NW.

Police said Tuesday that Moore will be brought back to Michigan as soon as transportation can be arranged.