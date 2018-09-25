Religious Op-Ed written by Ionia Public Schools Superintendent causes controversy

IONIA, Mich. -- An Op-Ed article in the Ionia Sentinel-Standard is getting a lot of buzz more than a month after it was published.

That's because the religious-based piece was written by the superintendent of Ionia Public Schools.

Ron Wilson has written in the Op-Ed column for years but many say the one from last month crossed the line, when it comes to separation of church and public schools.

The piece, called "Where do you Stand?" was published on August 5th and touches on a number of subjects including Constitutional rights, the Bible, abortion and atheism.

"He’s calling out members of the community," says Mitch Kahle, a member of Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists (MACRA). "He’s calling out students and teachers, based on their religious beliefs, which is absurd but also a violation of the constitution.”

Kahle says his organization started receiving complaints from some Ionia residents a few weeks ago and filed a complaint with the school board.

“The superintendent obviously has been abusing his position. He has been taking a column that he’s using under the auspices of his official position and he’s been using it to make statements that are derogatory to entire classes of citizens, especially atheists and secular humanists,” says Kahle.

Kahle shared his thoughts in a rebuttal piece in the paper saying while he's not against people expressing beliefs different from his own, the problem in this case was the person who penned the piece.