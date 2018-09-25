Severe Weather Threat for Tuesday

Rivers still rising 11 days after Florence

Posted 3:43 PM, September 25, 2018, by , Updated at 03:44PM, September 25, 2018

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence aren’t in any hurry to leave South Carolina.

Eleven days after the storm made landfall, the Waccamaw River at Conway is still rising — after already reaching record levels.

CONWAY, SC – SEPTEMBER 23: People navigate floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence near the Waccamaw River on September 23, 2018 in Conway, South Carolina. Floodwaters are expected to continue to rise in Conway over the next two days. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Late Friday, the river broke the previous record set two years ago by Hurricane Mathew when it reached 17.9 feet. Florence has caused the flooded river to rise to 21 feet as of Tuesday. It was expected to crest at 21.7 feet, possibly on Wednesday.

Forecasters say that after that, it will remain above the level reached during Matthew through at least through the beginning of next week.

Former Conway City Councilwoman Vivian Chestnut says this is the worst flooding she has ever seen. She had to leave her home Wednesday as the water rose and isn’t sure when she will see it again.

Georgetown is a city downriver from Conway. There, residents are also preparing for the worst flooding in their lifetimes. Officials warn it could start Wednesday.

