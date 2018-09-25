Severe Weather Threat for Tuesday

Snyder: Impasse over road work continues despite meeting

Posted 12:54 PM, September 25, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says he was unable to end an unprecedented impasse between road builders and a union of heavy equipment operators that has disrupted hundreds of state construction projects, including major work on Interstates 75 and 696 in the Detroit area. (It also has affected projects on US-131 in Kent County and other projects in Ottawa County.)

Snyder met with both sides in his Lansing office Tuesday but reported no progress, saying he is "not happy." He says he likely will warn them of unspecified consequences of their failure to make progress.

He might call up the National Guard for "critical" projects — not necessarily to do typical construction but rather to "button up or get some in a better spot than they are today."

Snyder says his office is exploring legal options but notes federal labor law is a factor.

