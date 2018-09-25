Students hosting fundraiser for 1st grader with cancer

Posted 5:57 AM, September 25, 2018, by , Updated at 06:03AM, September 25, 2018

BELMONT, Mich. -- Students at Chandler Woods Charter Academy in Belmont are coming together for a fundraiser for one of their fellow students who is battling cancer.

Students are hosting a fundraiser Tuesday at the school for first grader Kohen Karns, who is currently battling cancer.

The school decided to host a fundraiser during  Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The fundraiser is happening during the girls basketball game at 4:15 p.m. All proceeds from the game will go towards the family.

We're told Kohen has spent the last six months in the hospital and has not been to school. However, he still Skypes with his classmates frequently and is still being visited by his teachers when they are allowed.

