Truck driver killed in Muskegon Co. crash

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department has released details of a fatal crash from Sunday.

The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Maple Island Road and Marvin Road, which is right on the border with Newaygo County. Marvin Road becomes 80th Avenue in Newaygo County.

Deputies say a driver in a black Honda CRV was heading west on 80th Avenue and did not stop at the stop sign at Maple Island. The CRV hit a semi-truck which was heading south on Maple Island. The semi-truck rolled over onto its cab trapping the driver, Joseph Pell of Fremont. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the CRV and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. They both are from the Grant area.

No other details were released.