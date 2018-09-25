× US-131 to close at 100th Street for the weekend

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The 100th Street bridge is now notorious for being hit several times this year by overly high loads. This weekend, The Michigan Department of Transportation will close US-131 at 100th Street to make an adjustment that is hoped to reduce the possibility of further hits: lower the pavement.

The bridge will eventually — years from now — be replaced by a new bridge with more clearance, but until then, MDOT hopes that skimming off a few inches of pavement will help.

The work begins after the freeway is closed at 100th Street Friday night at 9 p.m. Traffic will then be routed around the work by using the exit and entrance ramps; no detour is required. But slower traffic can be expected as the highway is reduced to one lane approaching the ramps.

The closure is scheduled to be over no later than 5 a.m. Monday.

100th Street will be closed over US-131 between Division Avenue and Clyde Park Avenue. Use 84th Street instead.