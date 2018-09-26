American Legion Post 28 presents Bourbon, Blues, and BBQ (with a splash of Reggae)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If your perfect day involves bourbon, blues, and barbecue with a splash of reggae, you'll want to make your way to Grand Haven on Saturday.

The members of Grand Haven American Legion Post 28, located at 700 South Harbor Avenue, are inviting the community to come for an evening of food and fun.

The night will feature a bourbon tasting, barbecue, and a live performance by blues and reggae legend Donald Kinsey.

B-3 with a Splash of Reggae starts Saturday, September 29 at 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at Legion Post 28.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.