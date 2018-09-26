Bourbon and Bacon event at Soaring Eagle this weekend (plus resort event schedule)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you thought you were going to have a great time at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, it's about to get a whole lot better! The iSlide Water Slide is now open! You'll be able to select your own user experience and slide through a watery world of light and sound. Themes range from swimming with sharks to flying through space. You can capture the excitement with automatic cameras that will send pictures directly to your email address. It's the only place in Michigan where you'll find this cool experience.

Celebrate the coming of the fall season on September 28 and 29 with Fall Fun Weekend. Kids can make a q-tip painting and a scarecrow, plus get glitter tattoos for $3. Then on Saturday, take part in a fall scavenger hunt. Or course you can enjoy movie time with Nokimis and a movie. Grab your bingo cards! Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is getting ready for their $100,000 Bingo Bash. On Saturday, October 6, there'll be $1 draft beers, gift giveaways, and 10 Big Bingo games with a grand prize of $10,000 each. Be sure to pre-purchase your packets at the Soaring Eagle Bingo Hall, or online at soaringeaglecasino.com. Tickets are on sale for Donny and Marie. They're coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on November 25. Donny and Marie are of course known for their music and past talk show. Right now they're both performing at the Flamingo Las Vegas. Tickets for this show start at $79. Ceech and Chong is also coming to the Soaring Eagle Casino stage, made up of duo Richard "Cheech" Marin and Tommy Chong. They first found a wide audience in the 1970's and 80's for their stand-up routines, studio recordings and feature films. This is part of their first tour in over 25 years. Also joining them will be Shelby Chong, Tommy's wife. It's time to celebrate all things Bourbon and Bacon on Saturday at the entertainment hall. There will be two sessions, one during the day and one in the evening. People can sample food and spirits from all over Michigan. The featured entertainment includes Walker McGuire, Eric Paslay, Stone Clover and Cheap Trick. General admission is $75, but to look at all the packages head to etix.com.

Little River Band and Air Supply are coming to Mount Pleasant on October 14. The band had huge hits in the 70's and 80's including "Cool Change", "The Night Owls", and "Take It Easy on Me", just to name a few. Late in 2016 the group released a CD consisting of nine re-recorded hits along with two new songs.

Air Supply also takes the stage that night. They're an Australian soft rock duo, consisting of singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock. Some of their hits include "All Out of Love" and "Even the Nights are Better.

Tickets are also on sale for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Night Ranger for October 19. Known for her rock and roll vibe with singles that include "I Love Rock N' Roll" and "Crimson and Clover," she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine top 40 singles. Night Ranger earned acclaim with a string of best-selling albums. The band was also one of the first big video bands on MTV.

On November 16, Australia's Thunder From Down Under will take over the Soaring Eagle stage. Keep in Mind, this show is for mature audiences only, so the night will be full of chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor, and boy-next-door charm.

Head to soaringeaglecasino.com for a complete list of concerts coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. All of these shows have tickets available at etix.com.

Starting in October, dress up in your favorite costume for Spooktacular Weekends! Each weekend holds something different like virtual reality games, the carnival of mystery, the harvest moon party, the monster mash bash, and more.