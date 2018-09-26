Decision expected over Ottawa County family’s therapy ducks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- A family fighting a township ordinance could learn the fate of their son's emotional support ducks today.

Mark and Jennifer Dyke live in Ottawa county and say their pet ducks really help their son, Dylan, manage some of the difficulties of his autism.

Neighbors complained to the board, forcing the family to request a variance to an ordinance that allows residents to keep chickens on their property.

Dylan's parents have been appealing a Georgetown township ordinance for months, saying they're willing to do whatever it takes to allow Dylan to keep his ducks.

The board met last month to discuss the issue, voting to table it until today, September 26th.

The deciding meeting is set for Wednesday night in Georgetown Township.