Ford says she thinks Kavanaugh tried to rape her

Posted 5:53 PM, September 26, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christine Blasey Ford says in prepared testimony to a Senate committee that she believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh tried to rape her at a party when they were teenagers.

Kavanaugh has said he never sexually assaulted anyone in high school or at any other time in his life, and he says he didn’t even attend the party where Ford says she was assaulted.

Ford says in testimony for Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that she was “terrified” to go public with her story. She says it’s her “civic duty” to tell the senators what happened.

Ford says she doesn’t have the answers to all the questions she know will be asked about that night and says she doesn’t remember everything. But she said the details have “haunted” her into adulthood.

