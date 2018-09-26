GOP wants to speak to latest Kavanaugh accuser

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee say they want to speak to the latest woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana says the committee will be extending an invitation to Julie Swetnick to provide a sworn statement, and South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham says he wants the committee to talk to her “today.”

Swetnick — in a sworn statement Wednesday — is accusing Kavanaugh of excessive drinking and inappropriate treatment of women, among other things. The Associated Press hasn’t been able to corroborate the claims and continues to investigate.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and calls them “ridiculous.” He says he didn’t know Swetnick.

The committee chairman, Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, says in a tweet that committee investigators are tracking down all allegations against Kavanaugh, talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.