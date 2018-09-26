Man dies from injuries from crash in Ottawa Co.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that Martin Schuiling, 92, died Tuesday at the hospital. He was a driver in a crash at the intersection of 44th Avenue and 14th Avenue in Georgetown Township about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say that Schuiling was driving west on 44th Avenue and went to make a left-hand turn onto 14th Avenue when he turned in front of an eastbound vehicle. Deputies say the light at the intersection was blinking yellow for both directions.

A passenger in Schuiling’s vehicle, Norma Krampe, 82, remains hospitalized. The driver of the other vehicle, a 32-year-old Hudsonville man was hospitalized after the crash.