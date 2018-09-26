Meet Lacy and more feathered friends at Kellogg Bird Sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans of feathered fowl will want to head over to W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary! The facility has lots of events coming up in October to show off many feathered friends like Lacy the Morning Dove, who made an appearance on the Morning Mix.

Check out these upcoming events that are fun for the whole family:

September 29: Birds of Prey, 1 p.m.

October 10: Birds & Coffee Walk, 9-10:30 a.m.

October 20: Arts & Eats, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 24: Owl Prowl, 6-7:30 p.m.

W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary is located at 12685 East C Avenue in Augusta.

For more information on these events and more, visit birdsanctuary.kbs.msu.edu.