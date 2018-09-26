Meet Lacy and more feathered friends at Kellogg Bird Sanctuary

Posted 11:55 AM, September 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:54AM, September 26, 2018

Fans of feathered fowl will want to head over to W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary! The facility has lots of events coming up in October to show off many feathered friends like Lacy the Morning Dove, who made an appearance on the Morning Mix.

Check out these upcoming events that are fun for the whole family:

September 29: Birds of Prey, 1 p.m.

October 10: Birds & Coffee Walk, 9-10:30 a.m.

October 20: Arts & Eats, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 24: Owl Prowl, 6-7:30 p.m.

W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary is located at 12685 East C Avenue in Augusta.

For more information on these events and more, visit birdsanctuary.kbs.msu.edu.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s