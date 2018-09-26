× Muskegon County needs poll workers ahead of November election

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — As the November election approaches, officials say they need more people to help work the polls.

Election inspectors are needed in Muskegon County, offering free training for the job.

New hires will attend a three hour training session on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Once completed, workers will earn a certificate which qualifies them to work any election in the state for the next two years.

Inspectors will be paid to work from 6:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on election day, November 6th. If you are interested, you can learn more here.

The city of Grand Rapids is also looking for people to work on election day and get paid. For more information, contact the Grand Rapids City Clerk (616) 456-3010.