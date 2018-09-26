Muskegon man convicted of running gambling operation

LANSING, Mich. – A man has been convicted of conducting an unlicensed and illegal gambling operation in Muskegon in 2016.

James Postema, 66, faces ten years in prison and a $100,000 fine after being convicted on September 21 in Ingham County. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says that Postema operated a gambling operation out of the Triple Cherries Internet Cafe’ on Apple Avenue.  Postema was also convicted of using computers to commit a crime, which could lead to another 10 to 20 years in prison.

Authorities used search warrants in August 2016 to raid the Triple Cherries cafe’ and Postema’s home to seize bank and credit union accounts, money orders, cash and computer equipment.

Postema is expected to be sentenced November 7 by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in Ingham County.

 

