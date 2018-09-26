New kids fall program is kicking off at Cannonsburg Ski Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, Mich. -- It's about getting your kids outdoors all season long!

Cannonsburg Ski Area is starting a new fall program designed to get kids enjoying fall outdoors. Mini Mountaineers will have kids going on scavenger hunts, collecting leaves, flying kites and so much more!

Sessions run every Saturday for the whole month of October with different themes each time. Activities during the sessions include exercise, learning, lots of fun, and snacks. The program is led by instructors that have a variety of outdoor experience .