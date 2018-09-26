New kids fall program is kicking off at Cannonsburg Ski Area

BELMONT, Mich. -- It's about getting your kids outdoors all season long!
Cannonsburg Ski Area is starting a new fall program designed to get kids enjoying fall outdoors. Mini Mountaineers will have kids going on scavenger hunts, collecting leaves, flying kites and so much more!
Sessions run every Saturday for the whole month of October with different themes each time. Activities during the sessions include exercise, learning, lots of fun, and snacks. The program is led by instructors that have a variety of outdoor experience .
There will be two sessions every Saturday for kids ages 3-5 in the morning and one session in the afternoon for kids ages 6-8. Each class is one hour and fifteen minutes long and is $25 per session. Reservations are necessary and can be made on the Cannonsburg website.