OneCard program launches to better reading skills for Kalamazoo students

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- One school district is trying out a new library resource that works all the way from preschool to graduation.

Kalamazoo Public Schools joined forces with the public library to create the new OneCard, an ID card that doubles as a library card.

Through the program, students will have access to all kinds of library resources like books, CD's, videos, and online tools.

Library Director, Ryan Wieber, says it's a great opportunity to get books into the hands of every student. Getting more kids reading, he says, is their ultimate goal.

The program officially launches Wednesday, September 26th, with plans for every student in the district to have a card by the end of October.

There are roughly 13,000 students across Kalamazoo Public Schools.