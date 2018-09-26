Pickup driver dies after truck struck by utility vehicle near B.C.

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A two-car crash in Calhoun County on Wednesday afternoon proved to be fatal, after one of the drivers later died at a hospital.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a 61-year-old Battle Creek man was driving a black pickup and turning onto North Avenue from Arcadia Boulevard around 1 p.m., when he failed to “stop and yield” to oncoming traffic on North Avenue. At least, that’s what police say the preliminary investigation shows.

The Sheriff’s office says the pickup was struck by a large utility vehicle. The pickup driver was taken by LifeCare Ambulance to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, “where he later died of his injuries.”

The investigation continues. No information was released about the other driver.

Assisting deputies at the crash scene were members of the Pennfield Fire Department and the Calhoun County Road Commission.