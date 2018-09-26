Police investigate Sept. 7 bogus phone call of teen with gun in school

EAU CLAIRE, Mich.  — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says it’s glad a September 7th report of a guy with a rifle inside of Eau Claire High School turned out not to be true.

In a September 26 news release, police say the Berrien County Public Safety Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call around 3:55 p.m. on September 7. A “male subject stated there was a teenage male in the bathroom of the high school with a rifle. The caller did not identify himself, and stated that his phone was losing power.”

Eau Claire High/Middle School is located at 7450 Hochberger Road, in Eau Claire.

Responding police officers searched the building, and according to investigators, found no one in the building with a firearm, and no one was injured.

The Sheriff’s Office says, “Students and staff were escorted out of the building, so that parents were able to make contact with their children.”

Fast forward a few weeks and the Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are assisting the Eau Claire Police Department with “attempting to identify the unknown caller.”

Anyone with  more information as to the identity of the caller is asked to call (269)-983-3060.

Also responding to the high school on September 7th were the Berrien Springs/Oronoko Township Police Department and Medic One Ambulance.

