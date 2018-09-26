Police searching for runaway Branch Co. teens

Nikkie Lee-Ann Fields

COLDWATER, Mich. – Michigan State Police are asking for help in finding a teen runaway.

Nikkie Lee-Ann Fields, 15, was last known to be taking a school bus home from Coldwater High School Monday. She was reported missing in the early morning hours of Tuesday and she did not attend school on Tuesday.  Her home is in Girard Township.

Fields is described as being 5’6″ tall, slender build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say they believe she is in Coldwater with another runaway, Katie Watters who is also 15 years old.  She was also reported missing Tuesday morning to the Coldwater Police.

Anyone with information on either girl, they should call Branch County Dispatch at 517-278-3091.

 

