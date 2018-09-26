Power outage reported along 44th Street in Kent County

Posted 6:04 AM, September 26, 2018, by , Updated at 07:23AM, September 26, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Consumers Energy crews are working to restore power to hundreds of customers after an early morning power outage.

An estimated 987 customers lost power just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday just west of the intersection of 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Kent County.

The outage appears to have started a fire, according to a video sent to FOX 17 courtesy of Dawn Brown.

Power is expected to be restored by 7:45 a.m.

No word on what caused the outage.

We have reached out to Consumer's to see what happened and will update you as we learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s