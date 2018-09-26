Power outage reported along 44th Street in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Consumers Energy crews are working to restore power to hundreds of customers after an early morning power outage.
An estimated 987 customers lost power just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday just west of the intersection of 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Kent County.
The outage appears to have started a fire, according to a video sent to FOX 17 courtesy of Dawn Brown.
Power is expected to be restored by 7:45 a.m.
No word on what caused the outage.
We have reached out to Consumer's to see what happened and will update you as we learn more.