Power outage reported along 44th Street in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Consumers Energy crews are working to restore power to hundreds of customers after an early morning power outage.

An estimated 987 customers lost power just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday just west of the intersection of 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Kent County.

The outage appears to have started a fire, according to a video sent to FOX 17 courtesy of Dawn Brown.

Power is expected to be restored by 7:45 a.m.

No word on what caused the outage.

We have reached out to Consumer's to see what happened and will update you as we learn more.