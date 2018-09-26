× Recalled ground beef sold at Target, Meijer stores nationwide

(AP/FOX 17) The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released a list of retail locations and states who may have received some of the 132,000 pounds of ground beef recently recalled over a suspected E. coli outbreak.

The list includes Meijer and Target stores nationwide, as well as Village Market in Decatur and Allegan and Martin’s Supermarket in St. Joseph and Stevensville, Michigan. To see the complete list, click here.

Cargill Meat Solutions recalled the beef after the one person died and 17 were sickened. The beef was produced and packaged at Cargill Meat Solutions in Fort Morgan on June 21 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

The products include 3-, 10- and 20-pound (1.3-, 4.5- and 9-kilogram) packages of ground beef under the Our Certified, Excel, Sterling Silver, Certified and Fire River Farms brands with July 11 use or freeze by dates.

The beef was also distributed to Aldi stores in the Midwest, not including Michigan or Indiana.

Regulators warned that people should also check for the products in their freezers. They advise throwing the products away or returning them to the location of purchase.

In a statement, Cargill previously said all of the affected products have been removed from supermarkets. Food safety teams are reviewing the Fort Morgan facility and others “to ensure we continue to deliver safe food,” the statement said.

“We were distressed to learn a fatality may be related to an E.coli contamination of one of our products,” it said. “Our hearts go out to the families and individuals affected by this issue.”

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service did not release information about the people who died or became ill, including locations.

The Cargill plant had a smaller recall of Excel ground beef in August, but no illnesses had been reported at that time.

Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea and vomiting. More severe infections can lead to kidney failure.