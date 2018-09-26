Remains near wrecked plane in Michigan may be Florida pilot

Posted 2:34 PM, September 26, 2018, by

OSCODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities believe human remains found at the site of a wrecked plane in rural northern Michigan are a pilot from Florida reported missing some hours earlier.

The wreckage of the 10-passenger twin-turboprop King Air plane was found Tuesday morning in woods several miles west of Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport, about 130 miles north of Detroit.

MLive.com reports that Michigan State Police say the plane was a Kalitta Air charter that originated in Ypsilanti, but that a positive identification of the remains has not yet been made.

Michigan State Police Sgt. Pete McNamara says the pilot was a 33-year-old man from Orlando, Florida.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the pilot was the aircraft’s lone occupant.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s