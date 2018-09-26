Thursday night NFL broadcast moves to Fox

FOX 17 – Week #4 of the National Football League season moves to Fox starting this week, with the Minnesota Vikings traveling to Los Angeles to face the unbeaten Rams.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. and will be televised locally on FOX 17. FOX 17 News at 10:00 will air at the conclusion of the game. Fox will be airing the Thursday night primetime game through Week #15 of the NFL season, except for Thanksgiving night.

The Detroit Lions play Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. on FOX 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys. The complete list of local NFL telecasts will be published on Thursday.

Another football note – the Michigan Wolverines play the Northwestern Wildcats Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. on FOX 17.