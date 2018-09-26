Toddler Time is back at Craig’s Cruisers trampoline park

Posted 12:07 PM, September 26, 2018, by , Updated at 12:06PM, September 26, 2018

Toddlers have their own special area to play at Craig's Cruisers' new gigantic indoor trampoline park, but they want to bounce on the big sea of trampolines! Parents don't want their little ones to get hurt while playing with the big kids, which is why Craig's Cruisers is introducing Toddler Time!

Toddler Time is on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, where the toddlers have a chance to explore the entire trampoline park without the big kids around. The time is open to all children ages 6 and under.

Craig's Cruisers trampoline socks are required to jump in the park, which cost $3. Otherwise the two hour jump time costs $4.99 per person, including the adults.

To learn more about this program, other specials or promotions, head to craigscruisers.com.

