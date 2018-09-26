Trial judge holds first hearing in Lyon’s Flint water case

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge says he plans to read every page of testimony that led to the decision to send Michigan’s health director to trial in a criminal case related to Flint’s water crisis.

Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah met Wednesday with special prosecutor Todd Flood and lawyers for Nick Lyon. It was the first hearing since a lower court judge ordered Lyon to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Lyon is accused of failing to timely alert the public about a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in 2014-15. His defense team is asking the judge to throw out the case.

Farah says he’ll read the 2,800-page transcript generated over many days of hearings in District Court. He says he’ll hear arguments on Lyon’s motion before the end of the year.