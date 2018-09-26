Trump’s open to changing mind on Kavanaugh

US President Donald Trump takes questions during a press conference on September 26, 2018, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s open to changing his mind on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — if the evidence at Thursday’s Senate committee hearing is compelling.

Trump says at a news conference in New York that he’ll watch the testimony from Kavanaugh and a woman who’s accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

The president was asked about whether he might be persuaded to withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination. Trump said: “If I thought he was guilty of something like this … yeah, sure.”

Trump is calling Kavanaugh was “one of the highest quality people” he’s ever met. The president insists the accusations are false and he’s accusing Democrats of playing politics.

