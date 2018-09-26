× Victims identified in fatal Grand Rapids fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Investigators with the Grand Rapids Fire Department say that discarded smoking materials caused a weekend house fire that killed two men.

Michael Kolenbrander, 19, and Daniel Foster, 69, were both on the second floor of the home in the 1000 block of Widdicomb Saturday morning when the fire broke out. They both died from smoke inhalation. 11 other people who lived in the house got out safely. The house was being used as an adult foster care home.

Investigators say the fire started on the front porch where the residents normally smoked. They also say that strong winds, a delay in contacting the fire department and possible delays in the smoke alarm system in the house led to the fire becoming more severe.

The fire department will be releasing more information later today. We’ll have more details as they become available.