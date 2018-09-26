Weather Service: 3 tornadoes hit Monroe, Wayne counties

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The National Weather Service says three tornadoes struck Wayne and Monroe counties during Tuesday night’s storms.

It says an EF-1 storm with peak winds of 95-100 mph traveled 4.3 miles in Monroe County’s Frenchtown Township, ripping roofing from homes, blowing out windows and pushing in garage doors.

Another EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 95-100 mph traveled 3.3 miles in Gibraltar in Wayne County, partially blowing off a roof and downing trees and large limbs.

It says an EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 60-65 mph traveled 4 miles through Monroe and Wayne counties, downing trees and limbs and blowing shingles off a house.

No injuries were reported.