West Michigan group, Sen. Peters to testify on Capitol Hill over PFAS concerns

WASHINGTON D.C., Mary. -- The Michigan Demands Action Group is in Washington D.C. today for a congressional hearing about the impacts of PFA's, organized by Michigan Senator Gary Peters.

The meeting will focus on the federal role in the toxic PFA chemical crisis across the U.S., as concerns over the chemical continue to grow.

Among those expected to testify are members of the Michigan Demands Action Group, who are focused on fixing PFA contamination in Plainfield Township and across the state.

In July, residents in Parchment and Cooper Township were advised to stop drinking their water due to elevated PFA levels.

Experts say the contaminants, which have been linked to health problems including certain cancers, have been in use for decades in firefighting foams and other industrial applications at military bases, airports, and manufacturing facilities.

Members of the group say they hope the meeting will generate some type of legislation.

The meeting is expected to happen at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday afternoon at our nation's capitol, and is available for streaming here.