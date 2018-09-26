West Nile case confirmed in Kalamazoo Co. resident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Health officials have confirmed a case of the West Nile virus in a Kalamazoo County resident.

The Kalamazoo County Health Department said the case was confirmed Wednesday. Other information about the resident and their condition was not released.

“Mosquitoes continue to bite during the day and night, live indoors and outdoors, and search for warm places as temperatures begin to drop,” Jim Rutherford, Health Officer of Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department, said Wednesday in a release. “Some will seek out enclosed spaces, like garages, sheds, and under (or inside) homes to survive cold temperatures.”

The case in Kalamazoo County comes one day after two deaths were announced from the virus in Allegan and Oakland counties. Four deaths connected to West Nile have been reported in Michigan in 2018.

West Nile is spread through mosquito bites, and the peak season for it is late summer and early fall.

To prevent catching the virus, you should take measures to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. You should apply insect repellent containing DEET and avoid being outside during the dawn and dusk hours when mosquito activity is highest.

More information on West Nile is available is available on the state’s website.