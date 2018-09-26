Whitecaps group buys Traverse City baseball team

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Big changes are coming to a Traverse City baseball team and those changes will have a decidedly West Michigan feel.

Traverse City Baseball, which is a group of investors led by the West Michigan Whitecaps, has purchased Wuerfel Park and are moving the team to play in the Northwoods League starting in 2019. The previous team, the Traverse City Beach Bums, were part of the Frontier League and not associated with Major League Baseball.

The Northwoods League includes teams like the Battle Creek Bombers and the Kalamazoo Growlers and 20 other teams in the Midwest and Canada. 87 previous Northwoods League players were in the major league this year.

The new owners says that fans can expect upgrades to the ballpark, new food options and more innovative promotions.

The team will also be changing its name. People with team name ideas can submit them online at traversecitybaseball.com before October 15. The winning entry will get four season tickets to the 2019 season, a suite for one night, a prize package of team merchandise and a Traverse City excursion.