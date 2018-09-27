Celebrate all things German at Oktoberfest GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab a stein and say "Prost!" Celebrate all things German at the annual Oktoberfest Grand Rapids this weekend.

John Ball park will be full of vendors serving foods like bratwurst, Bavarian pretzels, German brews, and so much more! There will also be a barrel rolling contest, stein holding contest, and a keg toss.

People of all ages are welcome to come and join in the festivities, however people must be 21 or older to drink.

Event goers are encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

Oktoberfest will be on September 28 from 5 to 11 p.m. and September 29 from 12 to 11 p.m.

For a complete event schedule, visit oktoberfestgr.com.