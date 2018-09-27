Live – Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies

Chickenpox cases confirmed at Jenison Public Schools

Posted 5:02 PM, September 27, 2018, by

JENISON, Mich. – The Ottawa County Health Department reports there are confirmed cases of chickenpox in the Jenison Public Schools.

The cases are in the Kids First Early Childhood Care/El Puente building. It’s unclear confirmed cases there are, but parents of students in the building have been notified.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease and spreads easily among people who have not been immunized and who have not previously had chickenpox.

Students who have not been immunized by choice of parents may have to keep their children out of school for 21 or more days due to chickenpox being in the school, according to the health department.

Click here for more information on chickenpox and the vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s