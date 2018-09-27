Chickenpox cases confirmed at Jenison Public Schools

JENISON, Mich. – The Ottawa County Health Department reports there are confirmed cases of chickenpox in the Jenison Public Schools.

The cases are in the Kids First Early Childhood Care/El Puente building. It’s unclear confirmed cases there are, but parents of students in the building have been notified.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease and spreads easily among people who have not been immunized and who have not previously had chickenpox.

Students who have not been immunized by choice of parents may have to keep their children out of school for 21 or more days due to chickenpox being in the school, according to the health department.

Click here for more information on chickenpox and the vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.