Dem AG candidate: Adoption law discriminates against gays

DETROIT (AP) — The Democratic candidate for Michigan attorney general says she probably wouldn’t defend a law that allows faith-based groups to reject same-sex couples who want to adopt children.

Dana Nessel, who is gay, tells The Associated Press that the law discriminates against gay people. The 2015 law is being challenged in court by critics who argue that it’s unconstitutional.

Faith-based groups are paid by the state to place children from troubled families with new families. But they aren’t required to provide services that conflict with their beliefs.

Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office is defending the law in court. If elected, Nessel says she’d probably tell the Legislature to hire its own lawyers.

Nessel says the law is discriminatory and has “no viable defense.” She was part of the legal team that overturned Michigan’s ban on gay marriage.