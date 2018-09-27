Dogs rescued from Hurricane Florence now up for adoption in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan is currently looking for owners to adopt a handful of dogs that were rescued from Hurricane Florence.

A total of seven dogs were rescued from Marlboro County, South Carolina and traveled more than 800 miles to be sheltered at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

The dogs are now in need of their forever home.

If you’re interested in learning more about adoption, contact the Humane Society directly at 616-453-8900 or visit their website.

