Fatal crash in Crockery Township on I-96

Posted 8:27 PM, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:40PM, September 27, 2018

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority says a man died in a crash Thursday night on I-96 in Crockery Township.

It happened around 7:28 p.m., on westbound I-96 at 112th Avenue. A vehicle hit the 112th Avenue bridge abutment on I-96 and burst into flames.

There was no immediate indication what caused the crash, and dispatchers tell FOX 17 there were conflicting witness reports right after the accident about whether one vehicle was involved, or two.

But the Dispatch Authority says members of the Crockery Township Fire Department responded to the scene – as did North Ottawa Community Health Ambulance and Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies.

The right lane of westbound I-96 was blocked off Thursday night east of 112th Avenue until about 9:30 p.m. , while police investigated on-scene.

There were no other reported injuries, and no names have been released yet.

