“Fear Free” movement focuses on emotional well-being of pets

For the first time, a national education movement created by the country's top pet experts is improving the emotional well-being of pets. The "Fear Free" movement is sweeping the globe, resulting in more relaxed trips to the veterinarian and relieving anxiety from situations in the home, dog park, and elsewhere.

Dr. Marty Becker, "America's Veterinarian," spent his life working to create a better physical and emotional well-being for pets. The result was the Fear Free initiative, an educational certification program to train vets and pet professionals to east the fear and anxiety of pets in their care.

Dr. Becker came on the show to talk about how this movement is being applied to Grand Rapids professionals, vet clinics, and pet owners.

To find practices participating in the "Fear Free" Movement, visit fearfreehappyhomes.com.