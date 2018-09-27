Kent County Road Commission is hiring road and maintenance workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- If you have any road or maintenance experience and are looking for work, this might be the job for you.

The Kent County Road Commission is hiring road and building maintenance workers for day and night positions.

The Commission it's part time, with pay starting at $12 per hour.

Applications can be download from their website and then sent by email to humanresources@kentcountyroads.net.

They can also be physically mailed or dropped off at their human resources department.

For more information, head to the application page here.