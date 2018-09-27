Make grilled chicken shawarma with Blue Grill Foods Dressings

Posted 12:26 PM, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 12:25PM, September 27, 2018

Here on the Fox 17 Morning Mix, we love our Michigan-made products! The new Bridge Street Market is stocked full of them, and one of those products it Blue Grill Foods dressings.

Blue Grill Foods is a Mediterranean restaurant located at 426 North Main Street in Milford. They took their house-made dressings from their restaurant, and put them on the market so people could enjoy the same taste at home.

Marianne, founder of Blue Grill Foods, stopped by to make some Chicken Shawarma. Follow the recipe below to make your own.

Recipe

-4 breast Chicken Breast, Boneless & Skinless

- 1 cup of BLUE GRILL Chicken Shawarma Marinade. Marinate for 24 hours in Fridge

Preparation

-After leaving Grill to pre-heat, Grill chicken on both sides for about 4-5 minutes, until thoroughly cooked.

-Let Grilled Chicken rest for about 5-8 minutes

-Cut the chicken in bite size

-Add ½ cup Shawarma Marinade and mix well

Suggested Serving

-As a pita wrap, by adding lettuce, tomatoes & onions to chicken

-On your favorite Salad, Add BLUE GRILL Greek or Pomegranate Fattoush Dressing

To learn more, visit thebluegrill.com.

