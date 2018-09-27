Man with medical condition missing from Eaton Rapids area

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. – The Eaton County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Pilar Ramirez, 47, was last seen in the Eaton Rapids area, but deputies believe he may have traveled to Lansing or East Lansing. He also goes by the names “Pete” or “Petey.”

He is described as being six feet tall and about 250 pounds. Deputies say that Ramirez has a medical condition and he needs to be found to continue his treatment.

Anyone with information should contact Eaton County Dispatch at 517-543-3512.