Michigan offers education, safety courses for hunters

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering safety classes before the fall hunting and trapping seasons begin.

First-time hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1960, are required to successfully complete a hunter safety and education course before getting a license.

The DNR offers online, home-study and traditional classroom courses.

They cover topics such as hunting responsibility, ethics, firearms safety, wildlife conservation and identification, game care, survival and first aid.

Online participants can complete the hunter safety course on their own schedule. They must pre-register for a required field day to finish the process.

The home-study course requires students to study class materials before attending a pre-scheduled field day, where they will complete the final test.

