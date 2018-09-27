Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. West Michigan is once again topping a national list, ranking the best places to live.

This time, Realtor.com ranked Kentwood as the hottest zip code of 2018.

The website bases the list off how long it takes to sell property, and how often people view homes on the site.

Officials say homes in Kentwood are relatively affordable,k with the median price a little less than $200,000.

The only other Michigan city on the list is Ferndale at number 12, that's on the east side of the state.

2. An upcoming job fair will give you plenty of options to choose from. Woodland Mall is hosting a Career Expo on October 11.

More than 100 open positions will be up for grabs. Lots of different employers will be there including Spartan Nash, Spectrum Health, and Northern Staffing Services.

A lot of the retailers inside the mall will also take part, hoping to hire employees ahead of the holiday season, including Macy's, J. Crew, and Victoria's Secret.

The expo goes from 1 to 8 p.m. and there are full time and part time jobs available.

3. Downtown Holland's annual Fall Fest returns for its second year this October.

The festival kicks off along 8th Street on Friday the 12th at 3 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be professional pumpkin carvers, along with hayrides, arts and crafts for the kids, and live music.

For more information, head to hollandfallfest.com.

4. Uber will have to pay almost $150 million after covering up a major data breach.

This is the largest data breach pay out in history, and covers all 50 states.

Bloomberg reported last November that former CEO Travis Kalanick learned of the breach just one month after hackers stole personal data from 57 million customers around the globe, including 25 million riders and drivers in the U.S.

The company covered up the breach from authorities, and paid the hackers to delete the stolen data. As part of the terms of the settlement, Uber also agreed to maintain more robust security practices.

5. Your taste buds might sue you if you give them one of these: a mac and cheese flavored candy cane!

They are from Seattle-based company, Archie McPhee. The company prides itself on "bringing strange and amazing things to the world."

One review on Instagram says the sweetness overpowers the actual flavor, so the candy is "doable."

The company also sells grey striped clam flavored "Clamdy Canes."