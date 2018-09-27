Muskegon murder victim identified

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Muskegon Police have released the identity of a victim in a shooting from Tuesday.

Police say they were called to a building in the 2900 block of Lakeshore Drive Tuesday evening at about 7:45 p.m. and found Anthony Federighe, 22, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at an area hospital.

Police say a suspect is in custody and charges are pending from the Muskegon County Prosecutor. They say that the suspect and Federighe knew each other.

Anyone with information should call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

 

